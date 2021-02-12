Healthcare group Sanofi launches buyout offer for rival Kiadis

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - French healthcare group Sanofi SASY.PA has launched a takeover offer for smaller peer Kiadis KDS.AS, the companies said on Friday, in a deal that would value Kiadis' at around 220 million euros ($265 million).

Sanofi's takeover offer is priced at 5.45 euros, a premium of around 1.9% to Kiadis' closing price of 5.35 euros on Feb. 11.

Kiadis' board said it was supporting the offer, as it felt Sanofi’s infrastructure and capabilities would help develop Kiadis’ pipeline of products.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

