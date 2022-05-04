Healthcare group Fresenius reports Q1 profit above estimates

May 4 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius FREG.DE on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit above market expectations, helped by strong growth of its generic drugs unit in emerging markets and growing hospital admissions in Germany and Spain.

The group, which owns the Helios hospital chain, drugmaker Kabi, medical services firm Vamed and dialysis specialist FMC FMEG.DE, reported net income of 462 million euros ($485.79 million) in the first three months of the year, against analysts' average estimate of 430.1 million euros in a company-provided poll.

It maintained 2022 outlook for sales growth in a mid-single-digit percentage rate and a net income increase in low single digits, both in constant currency.

($1 = 0.9510 euros)

