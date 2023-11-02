Healthcare group Fresenius raises 2023 profit outlook

Adds Q3 result, savings target in paragraphs 3-4

Nov 2 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius FREG.DE raised its annual outlook for operating profit on Thursday, citing strong performance of its generic drugmaker Kabi and hospital operator Helios.

Fresenius now expects 2023 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to remain broadly flat at a constant currency basis compared to 2022 levels. It had previously expected its EBIT to be flat or decline by up to a mid-single-digit percentage.

Fresenius, which posted its first results without former dialysis unit Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) FMEG.DE, said third-quarter adjusted EBIT grew by 10% to 519 million euros ($550 million) in constant currency compared to a year earlier.

The Hessian-based firm also said it had reached 2023 structural productivity savings target of around 200 million euros, excluding FMC, in the first nine months of the year.

($1 = 0.9436 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Andrey Sychev in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

