Healthcare group Fresenius raises 2023 profit outlook

Nov 2 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius FREG.DE raised its annual outlook for operating profit on Thursday, citing strong performance of its generic drugmaker Kabi and hospital operator Helios.

Fresenius now expects 2023 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to remain broadly flat at constant currency basis compared to 2022 levels. It had previously expected its EBIT to be flat or decline by up to a mid-single-digit percentage.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Andrey Sychev in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

