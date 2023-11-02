News & Insights

Healthcare group Fresenius raises 2023 profit outlook

Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

November 02, 2023 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet and Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius FREG.DE raised its annual outlook for operating profit on Thursday, citing strong performance of its generic drugmaker Kabi and hospital operator Helios.

Fresenius now expects 2023 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to remain broadly flat at constant currency basis compared to 2022 levels. It had previously expected its EBIT to be flat or decline by up to a mid-single-digit percentage.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Andrey Sychev in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.