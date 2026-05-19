A Healthcare Fund Just Made Bitgo Its Biggest Bet

Key Points

Initiated new BTGO stake with 12,538,608 shares; estimated trade value of $138.91 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end value of the BTGO position was $103.19 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement

The trade represented a 76.8% change in reported 13F assets under management

Post-trade, Valor Management LLC held 12,538,608 BTGO shares worth $103.19 million

The BTGO position accounts for 57.05% of fund AUM

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On May 13, 2026, Valor Management LLC disclosed a new position in Bitgo Holdings (NYSE:BTGO), acquiring 12,538,608 shares in a trade estimated at $138.91 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Initiated new BTGO stake with 12,538,608 shares; estimated trade value of $138.91 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end value of the BTGO position was $103.19 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement

The trade represented a 76.8% change in reported 13F assets under management

Post-trade, Valor Management LLC held 12,538,608 BTGO shares worth $103.19 million

The BTGO position accounts for 57.05% of fund AUM

What happened

According to a May 13, 2026, SEC filing, Valor Management LLC established a new position in Bitgo Holdings by acquiring 12,538,608 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $138.91 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. At quarter-end, the value of the holding stood at $103.19 million, reflecting both the initial trade and subsequent price movement.

What else to know

This was a new position for Valor Management LLC, representing 57.05% of reported 13F assets at quarter-end

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: BTGO: $103.19 million (57.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: BWAY: $70.64 million (39.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: CNTN: $3.54 million (2.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: HRMY: $3.28 million (1.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: BIOA: $229,206 (0.1% of AUM)

As of May 18, 2026, BTGO shares were priced at $8.33; It is down 53.7% since inception on January 1, 2026, losing to the S&P 500 by 61.4 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-18) 8.33 Market Capitalization $961.84 million Revenue (TTM) $16.88 billion Net Income (TTM) ($27.73million)

Company snapshot

Bitgo Holdings, Inc. provides digital asset infrastructure solutions, including self-custody wallets, qualified custody, liquidity and prime services, and infrastructure-as-a-service for institutional clients.

The company generates revenue primarily by offering secure technology platforms and custodial services to institutional investors, trading firms, and digital asset ecosystem participants.

Bitgo's main customers include financial services firms, crypto-native companies, technology platforms, corporations, government agencies, and high net worth individuals across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Bitgo Holdings, Inc. operates at scale in the digital asset infrastructure sector, supporting a diverse institutional client base with advanced security and custody solutions. The company's strategy focuses on enabling institutional adoption of digital assets through reliable, technology-driven services. Its competitive edge lies in its comprehensive platform and global reach, positioning it as a key provider for organizations seeking secure management of digital assets.

What this transaction means for investors

Valor Management LLC entered Bitgo Holdings as a new position and immediately made it the dominant holding in a relatively small portfolio. That concentration is worth noting, but so is the context: Valor was previously a healthcare-focused fund, holding positions in a brain stimulation device maker, a rare neurological disease drugmaker, and a metabolic biotech. This isn't a crypto specialist doubling down — it's a sharp pivot from a manager with no visible prior exposure to digital assets. Bitgo Holdings operates in institutional digital asset infrastructure: custody, wallets, liquidity services, and tech platforms for financial firms seeking regulated access to crypto markets. It's a picks-and-shovels play on institutional adoption rather than a bet on any token or price. If you're evaluating BTGO independently, the more useful question is whether institutional demand for regulated digital asset services is at an inflection point — and whether Bitgo is positioned to capture it.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.