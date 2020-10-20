Sarissa Capital Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Sarissa Capital focused on healthcare and biopharma, raised $175 million by offering 17.5 million units at $10.



Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Alexander Denner, who serves as Founding Partner and CIO of activist hedge fund Sarissa Capital Management.



Sarissa Capital Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SRSAU. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Healthcare-focused SPAC Sarissa Capital Acquisition prices $175 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



