Golden Arrow Merger, a blank check company targeting healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Golden Arrow Merger will command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by CEO and CFO Timothy Babich, who previously founded Nexxus Holdings, FCM Bank, and Fortelus Capital Management. He is joined by Chairman Jacob Doft, who co-founded Highline Capital Management and currently serves as CEO. Golden Arrow Merger intends to initially focus on identifying a prospective target business in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the US and other developed countries.



Golden Arrow Merger was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GAMCU. It filed confidentially on January 22, 2021. BTIG is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Healthcare-focused SPAC Golden Arrow Merger files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

