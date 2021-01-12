Healthcare-focused ORI Capital targets $400 mln in new fund

Hong Kong-based ORI Capital, an investment firm focusing on the healthcare sector, said on Tuesday it is targeting $400 million in a new fund.

HONG KONG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based ORI Capital, an investment firm focusing on the healthcare sector, said on Tuesday it is targeting $400 million in a new fund.

ORI Capital has already reached the first-close of the fund at $112 million with final completion of the fundraising by the end of 2021, a spokeswoman for the firm said.

ORI's announcement comes a day after it agreed to sell portfolio company, British immunotherapy firm Kymab, to French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA for up to $1.5 billion.

The new fund, ORI's second in healthcare, will double the size of its initial fund launched in 2016 if completed at its target size.

