Technology

Healthcare ETFs Outperform Amid Rising Uncertainties

Contributor
Neena Mishra Zacks
Published

The war in Ukraine and rising inflation have weighed on investor sentiment lately. As the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates aggressively to tame inflation, many investors have sought refuge in safer companies that could generate consistent revenues amid rising uncertainties.

Healthcare, which is seen as a defensive sector, has gained from investors’ rush to safety over the past month. Despite the recent outperformance, the sector remains attractively valued as it had lagged the broader indexes over the past two years.

The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) is the most popular product in the space with about $39 billion in assets. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) are also worth a look.

United Health (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, AbbVie (ABBV), Pfizer (PFE) and Eli Lilly (LLY) are among the top holdings in these ETFs. To learn more, please watch the short video above.


 


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNH JNJ PFE LLY XLV IYH VHT

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular