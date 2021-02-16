Healthcare, Energy Stocks Moving Higher In Canadian Market

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is modestly higher in early afternoon trades on Tuesday, thanks to strong buying in several shares from healthcare and energy sectors.

Fairly decent economic data and optimism about speedy global economic recovery amid a drop in coronavirus cases and swift momentum on vaccination campaign are aiding sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 18,579.68 earlier in the day, dropped to a low of 18,452.51 a little past noon, and was up 43.20 points or 0.23% at 18,503.41 a little while ago.

The Capped Healthcare Index is surging up 5.25%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is soaring nearly 19%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is rising 8%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is gaining 5.8% and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is up 5.7%. Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) are up 1.85% and 1.2%, respectively.

In the energy section, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is gaining 6.5%, MEG Energy (MEG.TO) is surging up 4.1%, Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) both are up 3.5%, and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) is up 3.3%. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) are up 2 to 2.5%.

Air Canada (AC.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), CNOOC Corporation (CNU.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) gained 1 to 6%.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) is declining 5.5%. Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) and Cargojet (CJT.TO) are also down sharply.

Data released by Statistics Canada on Monday showed manufacturing sales in the country rose 0.9% to $54.2 billion in December, led by sales of wood products, transportation equipment, and petroleum and coal products.

Another data from Statistics Canada said car registrations in Canada dropped to 109352 units in December from 131745 units a month earlier.

A report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said housing starts in Canada increased by 23.1% in January compared to a month earlier.

