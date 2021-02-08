InnovAge Holding, which provides a healthcare delivery and engagement platform for seniors, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



InnovAge is a leading healthcare delivery platform focused on providing all-inclusive, capitated care to high-cost, dual-eligible seniors, which it defines as individuals who are 55+ and qualify for benefits under both Medicare and Medicaid. The company delivers patient-centered care through its InnovAge Platform, which consists of its Interdisciplinary Care Teams and its community-based care delivery model. The company directly contracts with government payors through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and receives a capitated payment to manage the totality of a participant's medical care.



The Denver, CO-based company was founded in 1969 and booked $607 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INNV. InnovAge Holding filed confidentially on December 17, 2020. J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Citi, Baird, William Blair, Piper Sandler and Capital One Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Healthcare delivery platform InnovAge Holding files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.