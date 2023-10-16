Healthcare and Gold: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

U.S. stocks drifted lower on worries over the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the last trading session. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.5%, DIA added 0.1% and QQQ moved lower by 1.3% in the last trading session.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.



XHS : Volume 6.06 Times Average



This healthcare ETF was in the spotlight as around 69.000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 12,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement, as XHS added 0.18 in the last session.



The move was largely due to the sector’s defensive nature and had a big impact on healthcare ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. XHS has declined 4.8% over the past month.



GLD : Volume 2.96 Times Average



This gold ETF was under the microscope as nearly 69,000 shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 12.000 shares and came as GLD added 3.2% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on investors flocking to safe haven avenues amid the intensifying Middle East conflict. GLD has declined 2.4% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

