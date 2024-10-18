News & Insights

Healthbank Holdings Reduces Loan Amidst Financial Challenges

October 18, 2024 — 08:14 pm EDT

Healthbank Holdings Ltd. (SG:40B) has released an update.

Healthbank Holdings Ltd. has announced a loan reduction agreement with Hainan Fuda Construction Materials Co., Ltd., settling an outstanding principal of over RMB6 million for a final amount of S$400,000. The agreement aims to ensure prompt recovery of part of the outstanding loan amidst Fuda’s financial difficulties. This strategic move highlights Healthbank’s effort to balance investment recovery in the ongoing Atlantis Garden Project.

