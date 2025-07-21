Health In Tech, Inc. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Health In Tech, Inc. (HIT) reported earnings for second quarter of $0.630 million

The company's earnings totaled $0.630 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $0.338 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 85.5% to $9.31 million from $5.02 million last year.

Health In Tech, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.630 Mln. vs. $0.338 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $9.31 Mln vs. $5.02 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.