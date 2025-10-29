Health In Tech (HIT) Price Target Increased by 19.23% to 3.95

The average one-year price target for Health In Tech (NasdaqCM:HIT) has been revised to $3.95 / share. This is an increase of 19.23% from the prior estimate of $3.32 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.28 to a high of $4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.68% from the latest reported closing price of $2.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health In Tech. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 47.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIT is 0.00%, an increase of 10.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 58.42% to 368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 127K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 20.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIT by 70.84% over the last quarter.

Arete Wealth Advisors holds 70K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIT by 22.58% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 59K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIT by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 48K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

XTX Topco holds 35K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing a decrease of 154.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIT by 57.60% over the last quarter.

