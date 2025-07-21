HEALTH IN TECH Earnings Results: $HIT Reports Quarterly Earnings

HEALTH IN TECH ($HIT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.01 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $9,310,000, beating estimates of $7,498,745 by $1,811,255.
HEALTH IN TECH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
