HEALTH IN TECH Earnings Results: $HIT Reports Quarterly Earnings

July 21, 2025 — 04:55 pm EDT

HEALTH IN TECH ($HIT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.01 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $9,310,000, beating estimates of $7,498,745 by $1,811,255.

HEALTH IN TECH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

