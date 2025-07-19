HEALTH IN TECH Earnings Preview: Recent $HIT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HEALTH IN TECH ($HIT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,498,745 and earnings of $0.01 per share.
HEALTH IN TECH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
