HIT

HEALTH IN TECH Earnings Preview: Recent $HIT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

July 19, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

July 19, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative

HEALTH IN TECH ($HIT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,498,745 and earnings of $0.01 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HIT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HEALTH IN TECH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

