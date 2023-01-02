Markets

Health Net, Community Health System Continue Partnership To Serve Residents Of Fresno Count

January 02, 2023 — 07:54 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Health Net and Community Health System said that they will continue their partnership to serve residents of Fresno county.

Community's complete continuum of services will continue to be available to existing and future Health Net members enrolled in commercial, Medicare and Medi-Cal plans, Health Net said in a statement.

Medi-Cal beneficiaries in Fresno, Kings and Madera Counties will continue to have access to CMC through CalViva Health. CalViva Health is the local initiative health plan for Medi-Cal managed care in Fresno, Kings and Madera counties.

CalViva Health is a full-service health plan contracting with the Department of Health Care Services to provide services to Medi-Cal managed care enrollees under the Two-Plan model in all ZIP codes in Fresno, Kings and Madera counties.

CalViva Health contracts with Health Net to provide certain administrative and health care services to CalViva Health members on CalViva's behalf.

