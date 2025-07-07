Health Meets Lifestyle: How Hims & Hers Is Reshaping Everyday Wellness

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, continues to shape the future of health and wellness by integrating clinical excellence with a consumer-first digital platform. Offering accessible treatment for chronic and sensitive conditions such as mental health, dermatology, sexual wellness and weight management, the company has delivered over 30 million telehealth consultations across the United States and the U.K.

HIMS’ mobile applications also extend beyond medical treatment, offering users personalized wellness content, education and community support — fostering a holistic and lifelong approach to well-being. This strategy is tightly aligned with the latest global trends.

According to McKinsey’s 2025 Future of Wellness Trends survey, wellness has become a central focus in consumers’ lives, particularly among younger generations, such as Gen Z and millennials. The report emphasizes the growing demand for accessible, science-backed and personalized solutions across categories such as mental health, weight management and functional health. In response, Hims & Hers has expanded its capabilities in compounded medications, lab testing and personalized digital care. As the wellness industry continues to evolve, Hims & Hers stands out for its scalable, tech-enabled model that delivers individualized care and proactive health management in a streamlined, user-centric format.

LFMD & MED’s Lifestyle-Driven Innovation in Digital Health and Wellness

LifeMD, Inc. LFMD is a direct-to-patient telehealth company specializing in virtual and in-home care across a growing portfolio of lifestyle and chronic health conditions. LifeMD provides accessible treatment for weight management, sexual wellness, hormone therapy and primary care through asynchronous and live visits. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports recurring prescription plans and over-the-counter wellness offerings under brands like ShapiroMD. LifeMD continues to expand its services and infrastructure, reinforcing its commitment to accessible, personalized digital healthcare nationwide.

Medifast, Inc. MED is a leading health and wellness company focused on lifestyle-based weight management through its OPTAVIA program. Medifast offers habit-driven, coach-supported plans designed to help individuals adopt long-term healthy behaviors. The company supports over 25,000 active earning OPTAVIA coaches and has impacted more than 3 million lives. With recent expansion into GLP-1 medication support through a collaboration with LifeMD, Medifast now caters to users both on and off pharmacological therapies. Its science-backed offerings and personalized coaching approach place Medifast at the forefront of evidence-based wellness solutions.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 90.6% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 9.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 4.1X is lower than the industry’s average of 5.8X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.3X. It carries a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 174.1% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

