Health Italia S.p.A. Announces Shareholder Approvals

Health Italia SpA (IT:HI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Health Italia S.p.A. has received shareholder approval to purchase and dispose of treasury shares and to distribute an extraordinary dividend in kind with shares of Rebirth S.p.A. Additionally, amendments to various company bylaws were approved to align with current legislation and enhance operational flexibility.

For further insights into IT:HI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.