Health Italia S.p.A. Announces Shareholder Approvals

Health Italia SpA (IT:HI) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Health Italia S.p.A. has received shareholder approval to purchase and dispose of treasury shares and to distribute an extraordinary dividend in kind with shares of Rebirth S.p.A. Additionally, amendments to various company bylaws were approved to align with current legislation and enhance operational flexibility.
For further insights into IT:HI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can a“Weirdly Hot” Santa Save Target (NYSE:TGT)?
- Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) “Moana” May Be Thanksgiving Box Office Savior
- ‘Cheaper Than You Think,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.