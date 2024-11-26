News & Insights

Health Italia S.p.A. Announces Shareholder Approvals

November 26, 2024 — 02:18 pm EST

Health Italia SpA (IT:HI) has released an update.

Health Italia S.p.A. has received shareholder approval to purchase and dispose of treasury shares and to distribute an extraordinary dividend in kind with shares of Rebirth S.p.A. Additionally, amendments to various company bylaws were approved to align with current legislation and enhance operational flexibility.

