Health Italia Announces Extraordinary Dividend in Kind

Health Italia SpA (IT:HI) has released an update.

Health Italia’s Board of Directors has approved an extraordinary dividend in kind, distributing shares of Rebirth S.p.A. to shareholders to unlock the potential value of their investments. This move highlights Health Italia’s strategic realignment and aims to reward shareholders as Rebirth’s real estate components are divested. The dividend’s distribution is contingent upon Rebirth’s shares being admitted to Euronext Growth Paris.

