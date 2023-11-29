News & Insights

Health insurers Humana, Cigna in talks to merge - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 29, 2023 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by Manas Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds share prices and market capitalization in paragraphs 4 and 5

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Health insurers Cigna CI.N and Humana HUM.N are in talks for a merger, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are discussing a stock-and-cash deal that could be finalized by the end of the year, according to the report.

Cigna's shares were down 3.5% in noon trading, while Humana's stock was flat.

Humana had a market capitalization of roughly $62.84 billion and Cigna had a market value of $83.71 billion, based on Tuesday's closing prices.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

