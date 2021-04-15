US Markets
UNH

Health insurer UnitedHealth raises 2021 profit view after upbeat quarter

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

UnitedHealth Group Inc on Thursday raised its 2021 adjusted profit target, after strong growth in its Optum unit helped the health insurer report a near 44% jump in first-quarter profit.

Adds details on the quarter, background

April 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N on Thursday raised its 2021 adjusted profit target, after strong growth in its Optum unit helped the health insurer report a near 44% jump in first-quarter profit.

A sharp rebound in demand for elective medical procedures delayed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year has been expected to weigh on health insurers' profits in 2021 after they benefited last year from lower spending on non-COVID care.

However, UnitedHealth reported a medical loss ratio - the percentage of premiums paid out for medical services - of 80.9% for the quarter ended March 31, better than 81% a year ago.

Revenue from its main growth driver, Optum unit, which manages drug benefits and offers healthcare data analytics services, rose 10.8% to $36.4 billion.

The largest U.S. health insurer now sees 2021 adjusted earnings of $18.10 to $18.60 per share, up from its previous forecast of $17.75 to $18.25 per share. The outlook includes about $1.80 per share hit due to treatment and testing costs related to COVID-19.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $4.86 billion, or $5.08 per share, in the first quarter, from $3.38 billion, or $3.52 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular