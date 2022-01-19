Health insurer UnitedHealth profit rises 84% on Optum strength

Jan 19 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 84%, helped partly by growth in its Optum unit that includes its drug benefits management business.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $4.07 billion, or $4.26 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.21 billion, or $2.30 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

