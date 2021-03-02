Oscar Health, which provides direct-to-consumer online health insurance products and services, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Tuesday.



The New York, NY-based company now plans to raise $1.1 billion by offering 31 million shares (2% insider) at a price range of $36 to $38. The company had previously filed to offer the same number of shares at a range of $32 to $34. Existing shareholders Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Coatue Management intend to purchase an aggregate $375 million worth of shares in the offering. At the midpoint of the revised range, Oscar Health will raise 12% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



Oscar Health was founded in 2012 and booked $463 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol OSCR. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company, Wells Fargo Securities, Credit Suisse, and BofA Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of March 1, 2021.



The article Health insurer Oscar Health raises range to $36 to $38 ahead of $1.1 billion IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



