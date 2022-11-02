Health insurer Humana's Q3 adj. profit rises 43%

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Humana Inc HUM.N reported a nearly 43% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, as a slow rebound in elective procedures kept medical costs in check.

The company's adjusted net income rose to $1.14 billion, or $6.88 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $802 million, or $4.83 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru)

