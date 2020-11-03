US Markets
HUM

Health insurer Humana's profit surges on deferred medical care

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Humana Inc HUM.N reported a 94.5% jump in its third-quarter profit on Tuesday, partly helped by customers delaying hospital visits and medical procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income rose to $1.34 billion, or $10.05 per share, in the quarter ended Sept 30, from $689 million, or $5.14 per share, a year earlier.

