Health insurer Humana's profit surges on deferred medical care

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Humana Inc HUM.N reported a 94.5% jump in its third-quarter profit on Tuesday, partly helped by customers delaying hospital visits and medical procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income rose to $1.34 billion, or $10.05 per share, in the quarter ended Sept 30, from $689 million, or $5.14 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

