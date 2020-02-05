Health insurer Humana's fourth-quarter profit rises 44%

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported a 44% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher revenue from its Medicare business. The company's net income rose to $512 million, or $3.84 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $355 million, or $2.58 per share, a year earlier. [nBw7xyMXha] Total revenue rose to $16.30 billion from $14.17 billion. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700)) Keywords: HUMANA RESULTS/ (URGENT)

