Health insurer Humana raises 2020 profit view

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Humana Inc HUM.N raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted profit view after beating third-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, helped by a slow recovery in demand for optional medical services delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. health insurers, including UnitedHealth UNH.N and Anthem ANTM.N, saw people catching up on elective procedures in the third quarter, but demand for healthcare services remained below pre-pandemic levels, which offset costs related to COVID-19 testing and treatment.

As a result, Humana's consolidated benefit ratio, the percentage of premiums spent on claims, improved to 82.6% in the quarter from 85% a year earlier.

The ratio was below consensus estimates of 85.98%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Humana now expects full-year adjusted profit to be between $18.50 and $18.75 per share, compared with the previous range of $18.25 to $18.75.

Excluding items, the company earned $3.08 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.81 per share.

