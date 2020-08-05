Health insurer Humana Q2 profit nearly doubles

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Health insurer Humana Inc HUM.N reported a 94.5% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it benefited from people delaying non-emergency medical procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said net income rose to $1.83 billion, or $13.75 per share in the second quarter, from $940 million, or $6.94 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $19.08 billion from $16.25 billion.

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

