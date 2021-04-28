US Markets
Health insurer Humana profit surges 75%

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported a 75.1% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped partly by higher revenue from its largest unit that offers Medicare plans.

Humana said its net income rose to $828 million, or $6.39 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $473 million, or $3.56 per share, a year earlier.

