Health insurer Humana profit surges 75%

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc HUM.N reported a 75.1% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped partly by higher revenue from its largest unit that offers Medicare plans.

Humana said its net income rose to $828 million, or $6.39 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $473 million, or $3.56 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

