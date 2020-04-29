Health insurer Humana profit beats on Medicare Advantage strength

By Trisha Roy and Saumya Joseph

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc HUM.N beat quarterly profit estimates and reiterated its full-year forecast on Wednesday, benefiting from its strength in Medicare Advantage business.

The company has been banking on steady growth in Medicare enrollment as people aging into the program choose the managed care plan that caps out-of-pocket spending over the traditional Medicare fee-for-service plans.

Shares of the company rose 3% in early trading after it said it expects to add 300,000 to 350,000 members to its Medicare plans for individuals in 2020, a step up from its prior range of 270,000 to 330,000 members.

The insurer said a rise in pharmacy costs after it allowed early prescription refills for members helped offset a drop in healthcare spending in the second half of March as members and healthcare providers deferred non-essential procedures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

These gains could be short term, depending on how quickly the outbreak subsides and healthcare business begins to resume, according to a Reuters analysis on Monday.

Sales at its retail unit, which includes Medicare plans offered to people older than 65 or those with disabilities, rose 19.6% to $16.76 billion in the first quarter as it added 404,800 more individuals, bringing the total to 3.8 million.

Humana said lower healthcare utilization would continue in the second quarter and expected deferred procedures resuming in the coming weeks, prompting it to keep its full-year adjusted profit unchanged at $18.25 to $18.75 per share.

The company joins rivals UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N, Centene Corp CNC.N and Anthem Inc ANTM.N that also retained full-year financial targets, while cautioning of potential impact from COVID-19 in the coming quarters.

Humana delivered the strongest earnings among its peers so far, driven by better-than-expected control over costs, Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette said in a client note.

The company's consolidated benefit ratio, the percentage of premiums spent on claims, improved to 85.1% in the quarter from 86.2% last year, beating consensus estimates of 85.79%.

Net income fell to $473 million, or $3.56 per share, in the quarter. Excluding items, it earned $5.40 per share, beating the analysts' average estimate of $4.68 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue rose 17.6% to $18.94 billion, above estimates of $18.47 billion and the company said the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak was not material during the quarter.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru Editing by Supriya Kurane and Arun Koyyur)

