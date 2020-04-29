US Markets
HUM

Health insurer Humana posts nearly 18% rise in first-quarter revenue

Contributors
Trisha Roy Reuters
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Published

U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported a 17.6% rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday as it benefited from strong demand for its government-backed Medicare plans.

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc HUM.N reported a 17.6% rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday as it benefited from strong demand for its government-backed Medicare plans.

Pre-tax income fell to $717 million, or $3.56 per share, in the quarter, from $746 million, or $4.16 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $18.94 billion from $16.11 billion and the company said the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak was not material during the quarter.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru Editing by Supriya Kurane)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUM

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular