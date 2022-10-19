US Markets
ELV

Health insurer Elevance raises annual profit forecast

Contributors
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Raghav Mahobe Reuters
Published

Health insurer Elevance Health Inc on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast, after reporting a rise in quarterly earnings helped by strong performance of its unit that sells government-backed health plans.

Adds forecast

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Health insurer Elevance Health Inc ELV.N on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast, after reporting a rise in quarterly earnings helped by strong performance of its unit that sells government-backed health plans.

The upbeat forecast comes after larger rival UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N raised its annual profit forecast for the third straight quarter last week.

Health insurers have been able to soften the blow from costs related to COVID-19 testing and treatment, as elective procedures recover slowly and coronavirus cases decline.

Elevance, which was previously known as Anthem, now expects annual adjusted earnings to be higher than $28.95 per share, compared with its prior forecast of more than $28.70 per share.

Elevance said shareholders' net income rose to $1.62 billion, or $6.68 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.51 billion, or $6.13 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ELVUNH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular