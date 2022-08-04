US Markets
Health insurer Cigna raises forecast after quarterly profit rises over 6%

Bhanvi Satija
Mrinalika Roy
Cigna Corp raised it annual profit forecast and reported a more than 6% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by growth in its health services unit that includes its pharmacy benefits management business.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based insurer now expects full-year adjusted earnings of at least $22.90 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $22.60 per share.

Quarterly net income attributable to shareholders came in at $1.56 billion, or $4.90 per share, compared with $1.47 billion, or $4.25 per share, a year earlier.

