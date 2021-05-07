Health insurer Cigna raises 2021 profit, revenue forecasts

May 7 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp CI.N on Friday raised its forecasts for full-year profit and revenue and reiterated that it anticipates a negative earnings impact of about $1.25 per share this year from COVID-19.

Cigna's rivals UnitedHealth UNH.N and Anthem Inc ANTM.N last month raised their adjusted profit targets for the year, signaling confidence in their business despite continued uncertainty related to the pandemic.

For the first-quarter, Cigna reported a nearly 2% fall in profit, hurt partly by higher costs related to COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccines.

The company's medical care ratio, the amount spent on medical claims versus the income from premiums, worsened to 81.8% in the quarter from 78.3% a year earlier.

Five analysts polled by Refinitiv had pegged the medical care ratio at 82.8%.

The health insurer said shareholders' net income fell to $1.16 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.18 billion a year earlier. Shareholders' net income per share rose to $3.30 from $3.15.

The company said it repurchased 12.7 million shares, through the end of the first quarter.

Cigna said it expects adjusted income from operations of at least $20.20 per share for 2021, up from its previous forecast of $20 per share, and adjusted revenue of at least $166 billion, up from at least $165 billion forecast earlier.

