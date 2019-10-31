US Markets

Health insurer Cigna quarterly profit soars 75%

Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Tamara Mathias Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Cigna Corp reported a 75% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, benefiting from its acquisition of Express Scripts pharmacy benefits business last year.

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp CI.N reported a 75% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, benefiting from its acquisition of Express Scripts pharmacy benefits business last year.

The health insurer, which in December closed its $52 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, said shareholders' net income rose to $1.35 billion, or $3.57 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $772 million, or $3.14 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue climbed to $38.56 billion from $11.46 billion.

