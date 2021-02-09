Health insurer Centene to cut 3,000 job positions

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Centene Corp CNC.N said on Tuesday it will cut about 3,000 positions that overlapped with those from acquisitions. The company had said in December it will eliminate 1,500 open positions.

