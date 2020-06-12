CNC

Health insurer Centene raises full-year profit forecast, shares rise

Manas Mishra Reuters
June 12 (Reuters) - Centene Corp CNC.N raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Friday, one-and-a-half month after warning that medical costs would rise later in the year, sending the health insurer's shares up nearly 4%.

The company maintained its 2020 profit target in April, but warned of higher costs in the second half of the year on expectations of members resuming their non-urgent medical procedures postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts in the past have pointed to a boost in membership for government-sponsored health insurance plans as people lose jobs amid a global recession.

The company said it now expects a profit of $4.76 to $4.96 per share, compared with its earlier forecast of between $4.56 and $4.76 per share.

