Health insurer Centene raises 2024 profit forecast

December 12, 2023 — 06:28 am EST

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Centene Corp CNC.N on Tuesday increased its 2024 adjusted profit forecast, partly aided by lower costs.

The company now expects full-year profit of greater than $6.70 per share compared with its previous projection of greater than $6.60 per share.

The health insurer's board also authorized a $4 billion increase to stock repurchase program, which is an addition to about $1.2 billion remaining under the previously announced program.

Centene expects 2024 medical loss ratio, or the percentage of premiums paid out for medical services, between 87.3% and 87.9%, compared with LSEG estimates of 87.81%.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

