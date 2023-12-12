Health insurer Centene raises 2024 profit forecast

Adds details on additional stock repurchase, medical loss ratio in paragraphs 3-4

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Centene Corp CNC.N on Tuesday increased its 2024 adjusted profit forecast, partly aided by lower costs.

The company now expects full-year profit of greater than $6.70 per share compared with its previous projection of greater than $6.60 per share.

The health insurer's board also authorized a $4 billion increase to stock repurchase program, which is an addition to about $1.2 billion remaining under the previously announced program.

Centene expects 2024 medical loss ratio, or the percentage of premiums paid out for medical services, between 87.3% and 87.9%, compared with LSEG estimates of 87.81%.

