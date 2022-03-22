US Markets
CNC

Health insurer Centene names Sarah London as new CEO

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published

U.S. health insurer Centene Corp on Tuesday named Vice Chairman Sarah London as its new chief executive officer, replacing Michael Neidorff, who is on medical leave.

Adds background, details from release

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Centene Corp CNC.N on Tuesday named Vice Chairman Sarah London as its new chief executive officer, replacing Michael Neidorff, who is on medical leave.

Neidorff, who went on leave last month for what he called a "treatable medical condition", led the company for a quarter of a century.

He was expected to retire this year following a deal with activist investment firm Politan Capital Management in December.

Before joining Centene in 2020, incoming-CEO London was a partner at Optum Ventures, the venture capital arm of UnitedHealth Group UNH.N.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNC UNH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular