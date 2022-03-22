Health insurer Centene names Sarah London as new CEO

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S health insurer Centene Corp CNC.N on Tuesday named Vice Chairman Sarah London as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

London succeeds Michael Neidorff, who went on medical leave late last month, the company said.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

