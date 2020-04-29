Health insurer Anthem quarterly profit slips

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc ANTM.N reported a 1.8% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weaker sales in the unit that sells employer-sponsored health plans.

Net income fell to $1.52 billion, or $5.94 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.55 billion, or $5.91 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $29.62 billion from $24.67 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

