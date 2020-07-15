GoHealth, a Medicare-focused health insurance marketplace, raised $914 million by offering 43.5 million shares at $21, above the range of $18 to $20. The company originally filed to offer 39.5 million shares at the same range. At the IPO price, GoHealth commands a fully diluted market cap of $6.7 billion.



GoHealth plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GOCO. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets and William Blair acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Health insurance marketplace GoHealth prices upsized IPO at $21, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



