GoHealth, a Medicare-focused health insurance marketplace, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Over the last four years, GoHealth has shifted its focus towards Medicare products over individual and family health insurance products. In 2019, the company generated over 42.2 million consumer interactions and over 4 million consumer leads.



The Chicago, IL-based company was founded in 2001 and booked $611 million in net revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GHTH. GoHealth filed confidentially on May 8, 2020. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets, and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Health insurance marketplace GoHealth files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



