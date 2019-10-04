Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) closed at $25.70, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the Web-based health coverage provider had gained 54.22% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HIIQ as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HIIQ to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $90.33 million, up 22.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $445.25 million. These totals would mark changes of +59.62% and +28.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HIIQ should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HIIQ is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note HIIQ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.18.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HIIQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

