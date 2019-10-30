Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $27.03, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the Web-based health coverage provider had gained 10.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.66%.

HIIQ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, down 54.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $90.33 million, up 22.05% from the prior-year quarter.

HIIQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.07 per share and revenue of $445.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.54% and +28.91%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HIIQ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% lower within the past month. HIIQ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HIIQ has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.61 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.97, which means HIIQ is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.