Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $27.45, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the Web-based health coverage provider had gained 29.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.14%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HIIQ as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, HIIQ is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 52.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $90.33 million, up 22.05% from the year-ago period.

HIIQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $445.25 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.92% and +28.91%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HIIQ. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HIIQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, HIIQ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.63, so we one might conclude that HIIQ is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.