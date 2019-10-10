Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) closed at $24.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Web-based health coverage provider had gained 23.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.87% in that time.

HIIQ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, HIIQ is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $90.33 million, up 22.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $445.25 million. These totals would mark changes of +59.62% and +28.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HIIQ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HIIQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, HIIQ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.16.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.