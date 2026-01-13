Health & Fitness Stocks Positioned for Strong 2026 Growth

An updated edition of the November 24, 2025, article.



The health and fitness industry has evolved from a niche category into a major global movement, fueled by a widespread shift toward healthier living. Consumers are no longer satisfied with occasional workouts — they seek balanced nutrition, structured exercise routines and comprehensive wellness solutions. Demand continues to rise across gyms, supplements and customized programs, while technology has made personal health management more accessible and engaging. Wearables, fitness platforms, and virtual coaching now deliver real-time insights, personalized guidance, and consistent motivation. Heightened awareness of obesity, chronic conditions, and mental well-being has further reinforced the focus on proactive, everyday health.



Large technology firms are playing a key role in speeding up this evolution. Apple AAPL, with its Apple Watch ecosystem and Fitness+ platform, combines activity tracking with guided workout content. Amazon AMZN is deepening its healthcare footprint through One Medical, integrating AI-powered tools with virtual care to improve access and convenience. Together, these innovations are reshaping how people engage with wellness, blending fitness, healthcare and daily life — and accelerating industry growth.



Market projections underscore the magnitude of this trend. The global health and wellness market is expected to reach $11 trillion by 2034, at a steady 5.4% CAGR from 2025. Preventive care initiatives, workplace wellness programs, and supportive policy measures continue to drive demand. At the same time, specialized offerings — including boutique fitness studios and premium wellness clubs — highlight a more holistic approach to physical, nutritional and mental health. This shift is creating new growth avenues for companies such as United Natural Foods UNFI, The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO, Doximity, Inc. DOCS and Peloton Interactive PTON.



For investors, the message is straightforward: wellness is a lasting theme. As consumers prioritize their health, demand for fitness, nutrition and digital health solutions is likely to remain resilient. Our Health & Fitness Screen spotlights key players in the space — including the four mentioned above — helping identify opportunities in a market positioned for sustained expansion.



United Natural Foods operates at the intersection of food distribution and health-focused consumer demand, positioning its business around the supply of natural, organic, and specialty products that support healthier lifestyles. Its core offerings include a broad range of natural and organic groceries, fresh produce, dietary supplements, personal care items, and select non-food wellness products. UNFI also provides value-added services such as supply chain support, merchandising, data analytics, and retail solutions to independent grocers, large chains, and specialty retailers. Through this portfolio, the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company plays an enabling role in the health and wellness ecosystem by ensuring consistent access to products aligned with nutrition, fitness, and overall well-being. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Over time, United Natural Foods’ health-related business has evolved alongside shifting consumer preferences toward clean-label foods, organic ingredients, and functional nutrition. The company has steadily expanded its natural and organic assortment while maintaining a presence in conventional grocery stores to meet a wide range of customer needs. Strategic investments in distribution infrastructure, including automation and network optimization, have supported scale and efficiency as demand for better-for-you products increased. UNFI has also integrated acquired businesses and customer relationships, deepening its reach across retail formats and strengthening its role as a primary distributor for health-focused brands and retailers.



More recently, UNFI has shown continued focus on operational discipline while supporting its health and wellness platform. The company has taken steps to streamline costs, close underperforming facilities, and optimize inventory management, actions aimed at improving margins and cash flow. At the same time, it continues to support retailers navigating the evolving consumer health trends through assortment planning and supply reliability. While United Natural Foods does not operate as a fitness service provider, its long-standing emphasis on natural, organic, and wellness-oriented products ties its business closely to the broader health and fitness theme, reflecting an evolution from traditional food distribution to a more health-driven value proposition.



The Vita Coco Company’s health- and fitness-related business is centered on developing and distributing beverages positioned as natural, functional alternatives to traditional sugary drinks. Its portfolio is led by Vita Coco Coconut Water, which is marketed as a hydrating option suited for everyday wellness and active lifestyles. Beyond coconut water, the company offers adjacent products such as coconut milk, coconut oil, and Vita Coco Treats, which extend the brand into plant-based nutrition. Vita Coco has also entered the fitness-focused beverage space with PWR LIFT, a protein-infused drink formulated with electrolytes and BCAAs to support post-workout recovery. These offerings place the Zacks Rank #1 company firmly within the health and fitness theme by aligning hydration, plant-based nutrition, and functional benefits.



Over time, Vita Coco has evolved from a single-product pioneer into a broader functional beverage platform. Initially credited with popularizing packaged coconut water in the United States, the company expanded its assortment to capture additional consumption occasions and health-driven preferences. Management has focused on educating consumers about coconut water as an alternative to traditional sports drinks while gradually adding new formats and extensions. The launch and testing of PWR LIFT marked a deliberate move toward more fitness-oriented use cases, particularly recovery and performance hydration. At the same time, Vita Coco has balanced branded growth with private label production, improving scale and supply-chain efficiency while maintaining brand leadership in the coconut water category.



More recently, COCO has shown a continued emphasis on disciplined growth and profitability within this health-focused framework. The company has streamlined its portfolio by exiting smaller brands, such as Runa, and pausing Ever & Ever to concentrate resources on core and higher-potential offerings. Investment has remained focused on innovation, marketing, and global expansion, with strong sales growth driven primarily by coconut water and improving contribution from other functional products. While fitness beverages represent a smaller portion of revenue today, Vita Coco’s steady evolution reflects a broader strategy to serve health-conscious consumers seeking hydration, plant-based nutrition, and performance support within a focused and scalable beverage platform.



Doximity's health-focused business is built around a digital platform designed to support physicians and other medical professionals throughout their daily work. Its core offerings include verified professional profiles, a personalized medical newsfeed, and a growing set of workflow tools. Key products such as Dialer enable secure voice and video telehealth visits, while tools for digital fax, secure messaging, and e-signature help reduce paperwork. More recently, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has introduced AI-powered features like Doximity GPT to assist with clinical documentation and administrative writing. Together, these services aim to make healthcare delivery more efficient while keeping clinicians informed, connected and productive.



Over time, Doximity has evolved from a professional networking platform into a more comprehensive health technology solution embedded in clinical workflows. Early growth was driven by strong physician adoption of its networking and news features, which helped build trust and daily engagement. As healthcare systems faced rising administrative burdens and greater demand for virtual care, Doximity expanded into telehealth, scheduling and automation tools. Usage of these workflow solutions has increased steadily, reinforcing the platform’s role in supporting real-time patient care and collaboration among providers. This evolution reflects a shift from passive information sharing toward active participation in how healthcare services are delivered and managed.



Doximity’s health business is also supported by a subscription-based commercial model that serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. Through its Marketing, Hiring, and enterprise Workflow Solutions, these customers engage clinicians with targeted content, recruit medical talent, and deploy tools at scale. The company continues to invest in product development, signaling a focus on expanding functionality and deepening integration within healthcare operations. As digital health adoption continues, Doximity’s steady expansion across networking, workflow efficiency, and virtual care highlights how its health-centered platform has matured into a critical infrastructure layer for modern medicine.



Peloton Interactive centers its business on a connected fitness ecosystem that combines high-end equipment, digital content, and an active user community. Its main product lineup includes the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and Row, each designed to sync seamlessly with the company’s platform. These devices deliver real-time performance data alongside live and on-demand, instructor-led classes.



Through the Peloton App and All-Access Memberships, users can choose from thousands of workouts covering cycling, running, strength, yoga, and functional training. Complementary accessories such as heart-rate monitors and strength gear further support Peloton’s emphasis on whole-body fitness and sustained wellness participation. Together, this approach positions Peloton as an all-in-one digital fitness brand that supports both home-based and mobile exercise routines.



As the business has matured, Peloton has adjusted its strategy to broaden its audience and deepen recurring engagement. The Zacks #2 Ranked company has gradually moved away from a purely hardware-driven model toward a more balanced structure that places greater weight on subscription revenues. App-based memberships and All-Access plans have become increasingly important, reflecting demand for flexible, recurring services. At the same time, Peloton has expanded its content library with new workout formats, interactive features, and instructor-led programs aimed at keeping users motivated and consistently engaged.



Peloton has also widened its reach by adopting a more diversified distribution strategy. Partnerships with retail outlets, third-party channels, and international expansion have helped extend the brand beyond its traditional direct-to-consumer base. In parallel, the company has worked to streamline operations by restructuring its cost base, improving supply-chain efficiency, and scaling back physical retail locations. Continued investment in software upgrades, mobile app capabilities, and enhanced safety standards—including the relaunch of Tread+ with updated safeguards—reflects Peloton’s effort to remain responsive and efficient. These actions highlight the company’s ongoing shift toward a leaner, subscription-led fitness platform aligned with evolving health and wellness trends.

